Instagram

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are making the most of summer!

Aniston shared a “summer dumper” on Instagram, sharing some fun moments together and with friends.

In one photo, Jen blows a kiss at the camera as Jim smiles in the background. Another pic features Jim in the gym with a dog.

Instagram

Aniston included some fun vacay pics with Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman. In another photo, Jen poses with Jimmy Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney.

The carousel was complete with more friend pics, dog photos, a full moon and a sunset.

Instagram

Sandra Bullock commented, “Every view, perfection ❤️.”

The photo post landed around the same time as Jen and Jim were first spotted together in Mallorca, Spain, on Fourth of July weekend last year. They went Instagram official in September.

In November, Jennifer and Jim made their first public appearance at Elle’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration.

Aniston spoke about Jim in an interview for Elle’s 2025 Women in Hollywood portfolio, which is featured in the December 2025/January 2026 Issue.

Aniston raved that her beau is “quite extraordinary” for helping people “heal” and “move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity.” She noted that his work is a “beautiful thing to commit your life to.”

She pointed out, “Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does.”

Along with describing Curtis as “very special” and “very normal,” Jennifer noted that he is “very kind.”

In January, Jim opened up to “Today’s” Craig Melvin about the relationship.

Jim didn’t share too many details, but revealed that they’ve been together “almost close to a year.”

When asked how they met, Jim shared, “We were just introduced by friends. That’s it. We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat.”

Their romance took some time to develop.