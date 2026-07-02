Celebrity News July 02, 2026
Ginuwine Engaged to Miami Realtor Jannette Escartin
Ginuwine is getting married!
The R&B singer, 55, is engaged to Miami realtor Jannette Escartin, 28.
Jannette confirmed the news to TMZ, revealing her beau proposed in Washington, D.C., a couple weeks ago.
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The couple, who met a few years ago in South Florida, haven’t picked a wedding date yet.
Ginuwine and Jannette have kept their relationship private, but Ginuwine did comment on one of her Instagram posts last week.
She posted a selfie in a cherry print halter top, and he commented, "Mine ❤️.”
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The “Pony” singer was previously married to rapper Solé from 2003 to 2015.