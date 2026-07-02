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Celebrity News July 02, 2026

Ginuwine Engaged to Miami Realtor Jannette Escartin

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Ginuwine is getting married!

The R&B singer, 55, is engaged to Miami realtor Jannette Escartin, 28.

Jannette confirmed the news to TMZ, revealing her beau proposed in Washington, D.C., a couple weeks ago.

The couple, who met a few years ago in South Florida, haven’t picked a wedding date yet.

Ginuwine and Jannette have kept their relationship private, but Ginuwine did comment on one of her Instagram posts last week.

She posted a selfie in a cherry print halter top, and he commented, "Mine ❤️.”

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The “Pony” singer was previously married to rapper Solé from 2003 to 2015.

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