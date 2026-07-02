Celebrity News July 02, 2026
Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Marry in Private Ceremony Ahead of MSG Wedding?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might already be married!
Page Six sources say the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony ahead of their giant Madison Square Garden wedding reportedly happening on Friday.
One source insisted, "They are already married,” while a music insider added that Nashville is buzzing about how they “already got legally married.”
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Another source said rumors are swirling that Travis and Taylor got married in Tennessee.
Page Six adds that a website that tracks Taylor’s private plane noted that it took off from Nashville on Sunday; stopped in Pennsylvania, where Travis’ dad Ed and brother Jason live; flew to Tampa, where Swift’s mom and dad Scott have a home; and then returned to Nashville.
The plane reportedly stayed in Nashville until it took off for NYC on June 30.