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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might already be married!

Page Six sources say the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony ahead of their giant Madison Square Garden wedding reportedly happening on Friday.

One source insisted, "They are already married,” while a music insider added that Nashville is buzzing about how they “already got legally married.”

Another source said rumors are swirling that Travis and Taylor got married in Tennessee.

Page Six adds that a website that tracks Taylor’s private plane noted that it took off from Nashville on Sunday; stopped in Pennsylvania, where Travis’ dad Ed and brother Jason live; flew to Tampa, where Swift’s mom and dad Scott have a home; and then returned to Nashville.