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Travis Kelce isn’t missing a workout ahead of his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift.

The couple is reportedly tying the knot at Madison Square Garden on Friday, and Travis hit the streets of NYC for a jog on Tuesday.

Check out the pic from TMZ!

TMZ

The Kansas City Chiefs player wore a white T-shirt, dark shorts, and a white baseball cap as he worked up a sweat in Tribeca.

While Travis was burning some calories, wedding prep was reportedly underway at MSG.

Sources tell TMZ the couple is having a massive castle built inside Madison Square Garden for their nuptials, and CBS News has video of mysterious items wrapped in plastic with the sign “Garden Party 1” and trailers with what appears to be concert equipment parked outside.

The ceremony is so top secret that rumored guests Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid and others are expected to sign nondisclosure agreements, or NDAs.