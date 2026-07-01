Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Celebration Timeline Revealed

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding preparations appear to be in high gear outside Madison Square Garden, with tarps hung up to block out prying eyes.

TMZ reports the couple is having a castle constructed inside MSG for their fairy-tale nuptials!

Page Six’s Carlos Greer has a timeline of when all the festivities will go down on Thursday and Friday.

Greer revealed, “Taylor and Travis’ wedding weekend kicks off on Thursday with an intimate reception dinner at Infosys Theater. The dinner starts at 6 and it ends at 10:30.”

Infosys Theater is a 5,600-seat theater inside MSG.

Carlos continued, “And then Friday is the big day. Doors open at 3:30 and then there’s a cocktail reception at 4. The actual wedding is at 5:30 and then the reception starts at 6:30 and it ends at 2:00 a.m. They're expecting over 1,000 guests.”

Taylor has never performed at the smaller Infosys Theater inside MSG, but she has taken the stage in the actual arena multiple times, including at Jingle Ball.

Meanwhile, Taylor reportedly just flew to NYC from Nashville yesterday, while Travis was spotted going for a jog in the Big Apple just days before they tie the knot.