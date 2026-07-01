Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Building a Castle Inside MSG for Their Wedding (Report)

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be having the ultimate fairy-tale wedding!

Sources tell TMZ the couple is having a massive castle built inside Madison Square Garden for their nuptials, reportedly happening on July 3.

TMZ adds that a giant white staircase was being brought into MSG on Tuesday that looked like it could be part of the castle!

And it sure looks like there is other wedding prep underway at MSG.

One video shows workers laying down pink carpet just three days before the reported “I dos”… then having to pull it back up!

Plus, CBS News had video of mysterious items wrapped in plastic with the sign “Garden Party 1” and trailers with what appears to be concert equipment parked outside.

The ceremony is so top secret that rumored guests Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid and others are expected to sign nondisclosure agreements, or NDAs.

TMZ reports the NDAs are electronic and don’t have any monetary penalty if broken. Their headline calls them more “bark than bite.”

Colin Cowie is the go-to party planner for stars like Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian and Tom Cruise! He dished that even those working behind the scenes may be required to keep things hush-hush.

He shared, “I’d make sure that the guests aren’t told until you maybe send a town car to pick them up and they don’t know where they’re going to go.”

Cowie added, “None of your vendors should even know who they're working for. There's an NDA signed with everyone. Everyone's cell phone is collected before they get to the job site, and so you basically make sure that you keep it as tight and as secure as you possibly can.”

People’s Editor in Chief Charlotte Triggs added, “Taylor Swift's wedding is definitely going to be a little unconventional for what you might imagine a normal celebrity wedding would be.”

Triggs, however, doesn’t think they are jetting guests to a secret location.

She said, “I feel like we would potentially be really surprised if she goes and puts everybody on private planes to a second venue and it's somewhere else.”

As for sharing her big day with fans, there are reports Taylor plans to film the entire celebration with her own crew after rejecting multi-million-dollar offers to livestream the wedding.