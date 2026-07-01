‘RHOC’: Emily Simpson on Turning 50, Marriage Ups & Downs & Vicki’s Return (Exclusive)

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Emily Simpson was looking red-hot at the Season 20 premiere party for “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” where she chatted with “Extra’s” special correspondent Bozoma Saint John on the carpet.

The “RHOC” star opened up about putting her marriage and family life on display and whether there are moments she wishes hadn’t played out on camera.

“Here’s the thing, I’ve been married to the same man for 17 years,” she said. “We have amazing ups and we have downs and we have never altered our behavior on camera. So, you know what? The audience can think what they want, to say what they want, but it is a real marriage.”

She continued, “We’re not pretending. We’re not trying to sugar coat it. We’re not trying to get along because the cameras just got there. We’re like living life and trying to be parents, and trying to navigate marriage, and trying to navigate kids. And I have a son who has lots of issues and it’s not easy. And so, you know, it is what it is. It’s a real marriage with ups and downs, and all the things.”

Despite the challenges, she emphasized, “I think at the end of the day, I married my best friend.”

With the milestone 20th season approaching, Emily described the new season in two words: “Old school.”

“I feel like it goes back to like old school ‘Housewives’ — like why ‘Housewives’ was popular in the beginning back [in the] 2006 era with Victoria Gunvalson in her little family van, and fighting over petty things, and crazy women that drink too much but really love each other at the end of the day,” she explained. “That’s what it felt like for me.”

Speaking of Vicki Gunvalson, the original Housewife is back this season. Emily explained why she refers to her as “Victoria” rather than “Vicki.”

“I came on Season 13 with Victoria, and I feel like she expects and demands respect,” she shared. “So, I was very respectful. So, I always call her Victoria or Queen Victoria. And she deserves it.”

The “RHOC” star also reflected on turning 50.

“I turned 50 right before we started filming, and so my goal was to be in the best shape I've ever been in,” Emily shared.