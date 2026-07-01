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Kate Middleton might be trying to end the royal rift!

Us Weekly sources say the Princess of Wales is pushing Prince William to meet up with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, when they travel from California to the U.K. in July.

The insider said, “At this time, William is not planning to be there, but things could change. Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan, and the kids.”

The source continued, "She is interested in seeing the kids, as well. These opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet haven’t happened before, so when they found out they were coming, it was a shock. They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited.”

According to the insider, “She is hoping that William will show up, but she will respect his decision.”

The source added that William will not meet with Harry unless he’s ready.

“This is not on William’s timeline, it’s on Harry’s,” the insider explained. “They also weren’t expecting Harry to come to the U.K. with Meghan and the kids, so he’s been hesitant. If he is not ready yet, a reunion won’t happen.”

King Charles, however, is reportedly hoping to meet with Harry and Meghan.

“The King is realistic about the challenges of rebuilding the relationship and knows it is going to take time,” the source said. “[Queen] Camilla has been very supportive of the efforts to improve the relationship. There is definitely excitement, and Charles is also optimistic about this. He’s hoping it’s the first step toward repairing the relationship between Harry and William, as well.”

Harry visited with his father while he was in London in September 2025.

William and Harry haven’t seen each other since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and later moved to California.

Since stepping down, Harry has made revelations about the royals that have fueled the rift between himself and Meghan and the rest of the family.

There was the bombshell interview with Oprah in 2021, the 2022 Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan,” and his 2023 memoir “Spare."

In September, Harry opened up to The Guardian about his many revelations, defending his decision to speak out.

He insisted, “I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected.”

Harry said from his point of view, “I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”

Reflecting on what has turned into a royal rift, he said, “It is not about revenge, it is about accountability… You cannot have reconciliation before you have truth.”

Harry has been reluctant to bring his family to the U.K., because he lost some security protections when he stepped down as a senior royal. He fought for higher security in court, but lost.