Inde Navarrette Was Afraid ‘Obsession’ Would Kill Her Grandparents (Exclusive)

Backgrid

“Obsession” star Inde Navarrette chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi ahead of the mega viral horror movie’s home release.

The movie, written, directed, and edited by 26-year-old Curry Barker, is the classic story of boy meets girl, boy makes magical wish for girl to fall in love with him, and then girl becomes scarily obsessed.

Inde reacted to all the attention, saying, “It’s insane. None of us really expected it and it’s really lovely to kind of talk with the rest of the cast and we just finally all got together for the first time in forever at a Kid Cudi concert and we were all talking with each other like in a huddle like, ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God.’ So, it's been insane, but I love that I have the rest of the cast to experience it with.”

As for when Navarrette realized how big the film was, she said, “When the biggest of the big start recognizing you or when it’s quote unquote ‘hard to ignore’ or Steven Spielberg talks about the movie and numbers and things that I’ll get sent about, like, records that we're breaking and bigger than other movies that I think are iconic. So, it’s those moments.”

As for what drew her to the role, she said, “I had never played a character or read a script or been involved with a project before where I just felt like she was a Rubik’s cube of a character and of a person where I could put her any different direction and like one little turn and she was completely different.”

Inde talked about the “no, no, no” scene, telling Mona, “So every ‘no’ whenever I was playing it means something different. So, like, the first no is, ‘No, my dad’s not dead.’ The second no is like maybe the other Nikki coming in saying, ‘No,’ and then the third no is ‘No, don't do that.’ So, it’s like they're all different and I really wanted to emphasize that because I don't know, it was just such a fun scene to film.”

She spoke about her on-screen chemistry with Michael Johnston, who plays Bear in the film.

“I felt like talking with him while he was playing Bear and I was playing Nikki in the chemistry reads, things that Nikki was saying fit and made more sense with his delivery of Bear,” she said. “I love our lack of chemistry. I love the fact that like we have such a brother-sister vibe going on and that kind of bleeds into the fact that, you know, Bear and Nikki shouldn't be together.”

Navarrette revealed one of the coolest things about this journey, sharing, “Getting my grandparents to go to the movie theaters was a cool one… It was funny. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m going to kill them. I’m going to kill them. My grandparents are going to pass away and it’s going to be my fault.’ And then I realized that they’re partially deaf due to age. And part of the scares is the sound. So, thank God I didn’t kill them.”

She went on, “Them getting up and having a reason to go see their granddaughter in the theater was really, really nice. And then just having my grandma be excited and say like, ‘My daughter is Nikki.’ And people being like, ‘Okay.' But like she means it. So, I think moments like that. And there's others, but those are the ones that I like to focus on.”

“Obsession” is available on digital and will also be available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on July 14.

Inde said of the home release, “It comes with… never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage and commentary from Curry. Like there’s just so much that you’re not going to get in the theaters that you get to experience at home... and maybe it’s more spooky at home.”