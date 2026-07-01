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“Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price Muniz are heading for divorce.

They announced the split with a joint Instagram video of them dancing to We The Kings’ “Check Yes Juliet” with their 5-year-old son Mauz.

Frankie shared a “life update” in the caption, writing, “Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage.”

He continued, “After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents. We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared.”

Muniz wrote that he was “endlessly grateful to Paige,” saying she “put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine.” He called her his “biggest supporter.”

Frankie went on, “That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere. We’re excited to keep building Muniz Racing together and to co-parent our boy with the same teamwork and love we’ve always had.”

He wrote, “We’re closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son.”

Text across the video of the exes rocking out with Mauz teased, “Who says you can’t stay friends with your baby mama?”

Frankie and Paige started dating in 2016, got engaged in 2018, and tied the knot in 2019.