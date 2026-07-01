Danny Glover Reveals Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

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Danny Glover is opening up about his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in a new interview with People magazine.

The 79-year-old shared, “I’m still not accepting in my mind all parts of it. There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I’ll never forget.”

His daughter Mandisa told the magazine, “I think he’s aware sometimes and then sometimes not.”

She noticed a change in his behavior in 2022, explaining, “The history of my dad is that he remembers every single thing back to 1970, what corner he was standing on, who he spoke to, what they spoke about, what color they were wearing, everything. He’d tell you so much about his parents — and I’ve heard those stories over and over — and there would be pieces of the story missing. I said, ‘I wonder what’s going on.’”

Danny was diagnosed in 2023 and said the way he reconciles it is “in some sense acknowledging that it's happening to you and at the same time that there are millions of people suffering from it.”

Glover’s mind is clearest in the morning. He told People, “When I wake up, I try to figure out something. Reading something, looking at something. ‘Democracy Now!’ is a show that I love.”

Reflecting on his life today, he said, “I still have my daughter, I have friends. I want to just say, your life continues.”

He insisted, “I don't feel like it’s the end of my life. There’s work to do.”

Mandisa acknowledged it is probably “depressing” for her dad. “It’s a change in the core of who you think you are or don't think you are.”

She said it is “very hard,” adding, “You just have to live the day for what it is.”