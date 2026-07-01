Anne Hathaway Shares Funny Reaction to Wearing Her Maternity Look Backwards

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Anne Hathaway made headlines with one of her recent maternity looks.

The star, who is expecting her third child, stepped out in a fiery red jumpsuit.

The fashion world took notice, pointing out that the outfit was on backwards!

British Vogue even called it a “maternity style trick.”

Anne shared the headlines and articles followed by her reaction, asking, “I did?”

She followed up with confirmation, “I did,” and then a cringe face saying one more time, “I did.”

Last month, Hathaway announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

She posted a cute video set to the song “Baby I’m Yours” by Barbara Lewis. In the clip, Anne walks into view with her arms over her midsection and then reveals her baby bump!

She wrote in the caption, “X Baby, I’m yours x.”

Anne and husband Adam Shulman, who wed in 2012, are already the parents of Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Back in 2020, Hathaway opened up to “Extra” about how different her first two pregnancies where.