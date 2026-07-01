‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kara Gives Pao Downhill Peeing Tips on Group Hike (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has a sneak peek from “90 Day: The Last Resort.”

The six couples are completing a new group therapy assignment in the great outdoors.

Each group got to choose an item of necessity, and Pao grabbed a full-blown portable toilet!

She and Russell are paired with Kara and Guillermo, and Kara has some downhill peeing tips.

Kara acted out peeing down a small incline, telling her, “As someone who was raised in the hills of Virginia... you're gonna just like pick a spot with a good hole opening and you're just gonna [pee]. And it's gonna literally it’ll be like a little stream,” as she indicated it would flow downhill.

Standing up, she added, “And then twerk to dry.”

Pao insisted, “I brought my own toilet. And I'm good with that.”

In a confessional she called it the “best decision I ever made.”

Pao insisted, “I’m not going to wait for a snake to crawl into my private parts.”