Jussie Smollett & Karamo Brown Spark Dating Rumors

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Jussie Smollett and Karamo Brown have everyone talking after they were spotted together in L.A.

TMZ reports the stars are dating after they spent the day lunching with Karamo’s mom, running errands, and then hitting the trail at Runyon Canyon.

The site posted pics of the pair, including a PDA moment in which Jussie cupped Karamo’s chin.

The sighting comes weeks after news broke that Smollett and Jabari Redd reportedly called off their engagement.

At the time, TMZ reported the “Empire” alum was focused on his music career amid the split.

Last summer, Jussie announced their engagement on Instagram.

In a now-deleted post, he wrote, “I’ll be spending my birthday with my Fiancé… He said YES.”

The pair worked together on the 2024 film “The Lost Holiday.”

Its unknown when they started dating, but Jussie appeared on Jabari’s Instagram in 2022.