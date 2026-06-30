Darrell Sheets’ ’Storage Wars’ Co-Star Shares Photos from His Celebration of Life

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“Storage Wars” star Darrell Sheets, who died in April, was honored by friends and family at a celebration of life on Monday.

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His co-star Dave Hester shared photos from the event, which included Darrell’s son Brandon and his ex-wife Kimber Wuerfel.

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Dave wrote in the caption, “It was an honor to be a part of Darrell’s Celebration of Life yesterday. Thank you Brandon and Kimber for having me, it was wonderful spending time with you and everyone who loved Darrell. RIP Darrell Sheets. YUUUP!”

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According to the photos, people honored Darrell with speeches and musical performances in front of a crowd of loved ones.

Hester included a photo of a fake $30 bill with Darrell’s face on it that said “The Wow Factor” — Sheets’ catchphrase — on the back.

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Sheets’ memorabilia and keepsakes were also on display for guests to see.

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Brandon also shared a video from the event and wrote, "We celebrated you and said our goodbyes yesterday. . . I never wanted to do this. Im grateful that my wife @melissalove44 helped @callkimber decorate and plan this... It was definitely an emotional roller coaster."

Darrell’s death was previously ruled a suicide.

The police told TMZ that Sheets, 67, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at his Lake Havasu home.

“Extra” spoke with Dave after Darrell died. He said over the years, they would check in on each other amid their own health issues.

Dave shared, “I do recall when he had his heart attack, I texted him to say, ‘Hey, I’m sorry to hear that you lived,’ just jokingly with him. He goes, ‘Yes, I did, and I’ll be here to see you’ and then a few months later, I had a kind of little brain bleed and he texted me and said, ‘Hey, I guess we’re going to end up being roommates in that convalescent hospital or something.’"

Hester said he was praying for Darrell’s family amid the tragedy, saying, “I hope they can get through this and we just pray for them.”