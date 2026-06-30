Getty Images

Blake Lively is seeking millions from Justin Baldoni in their “It Ends with Us” legal battle.

The stars reached a settlement in the case in May. Earlier this month, a judge ordered Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios to pay Lively’s legal fees relating to his failed countersuit.

In court docs obtained by Deadline, Lively's team revealed the staggering bill is more than $8 million.

The papers stated, "Lively respectfully requests the Court award her reasonable attorneys’ fees of $7,495,526.87 and costs in the amount of $539,514.01.”

The docs claimed, “The Wayfarer Parties employed scorched-earth litigation tactics designed to drain Lively’s resources, including a near-daily press campaign promoting their sham lawsuit, propounding expansive and irrelevant discovery demands, obstructing discovery directed at them and affiliated third parties, and forcing Lively to seek frequent relief from the Court to reign in their abusive docket filings.”

Deadline reports Baldoni’s team has until July 13 to agree to the legal fees or push back on the amount.

Baldoni and Wayfarer have not publicly commented on the fees.

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024, when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni denied all of Lively’s allegations.

He then filed a $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds that was officially dismissed.

Justin also filed a $250-million lawsuit against The New York Times, but that was dismissed as well.