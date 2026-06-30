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Angelina Jolie is opening up to Yahoo Entertainment about her personal life since splitting with husband Brad Pitt in 2016.

While discussing her new movie “Couture,” she said the film has changed her outlook on dating post-divorce.

In the movie, Angelina plays an American filmmaker in Paris for Fashion Week who receives a breast cancer diagnosis. During her journey, she falls for her cinematographer, Anton.

Jolie explained, “I haven't dated or been with anyone since I divorced a decade ago, right? So, I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I’m focusing on my children and my family.”

Reflecting on how her character approaches love while also being a mother, she said, “So it took me a second to say, ‘Look, she can also love her daughter and be dedicated to her daughter and also need this as a woman and receive this as a woman.’ And that in fact, it might be very healing for her.”

She confessed, “Life has broken me a little,” adding, “I have to live again. Be free again.”

Angelina, a mom of six, said her three daughters Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and Vivienne, 17, are encouraging her.

“They speak to me as young women, and I see what I want for them,” she said. “I see what I don't want them to lose and what I want them to hold on to. And in a way, this is reminding me of what I might have lost myself.”

The 51-year-old said her daughters are “bringing me back to my old self.”

“I think they kind of want me now to not just be ‘Mom,’” the star explained. “There's a different room for me to be that woman again, that’s not just a mom.”

Looking to the future, she reiterated, “I'm thinking I have to live again. Be free again.”

Angelina and Brad, who are also the parents of sons Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, and Knox, 17, finalized their divorce in December 2024.

Brad started dating Ines de Ramon in 2022.