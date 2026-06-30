Amanda Batula Is Leaving ‘Summer House’ After West Wilson Romance (Report)

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Amanda Batula is exiting “Summer House,” TMZ reports.

Sources tell the outlet that Amanda will not join the cast when Season 11 filming gets underway over the Fourth of July weekend.

TMZ points out that Batula could, however, drop in at some point in the upcoming season.

The news comes after Amanda and husband Kyle Cooke announced their split in January after four years of marriage.

Batula moved on with West Wilson, causing drama among the cast.

Days before news broke Amanda was leaving the show, West revealed he was leaving, too.

There was some confusion over Kyle’s future on the show earlier this month after he posted a lengthy message on Instagram about the “end of an era.”

Kyle later clarified, "End of Season 10 and a decade of filming this show as I know it. The show isn’t cancelled and this is not me announcing I won’t return… Sorry everyone!”

Cooke has been with "Summer House" as a cast member since Season 1 in 2017. Amanda appeared as a guest that same season and joined as a cast member in Season 2.