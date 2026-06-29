Teyana Taylor Sobs as Janet Jackson Presents Her with BET Icon Award

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Teyana Taylor had an epic night at the 2026 BET Awards as she took home the Icon of the Year Award.

Janet Jackson made the moment extra-special as the surprise presenter of the award.

Teyana Taylor sobbed as Janet Jackson presented her with the Icon of the Year Award at the 2026 #BETAwards. 🥹👏



(🎥: Courtesy @BETAwards) pic.twitter.com/nRAciV8E23 @extratv

Taylor was shocked and left sobbing as Janet took the stage and told the crowd, “It seems like only yesterday our rose from Harlem grew out of the concrete and blossomed into our Icon of the Year. I’ve enjoyed watching you, as you know, over the years. Watching you defy expectations, rewrite the rules, and lead with an unstoppable work ethic.”

Artist, actress, choreographer, creative director, stylist, designer, writer, producer and chef 👏 Teyana Taylor is a the ultimate multi-hyphenate and the #BETAwards Icon of the Year winner! 👑 (🎥: Courtesy of @betawards) pic.twitter.com/PFgivqpUMv @extratv

Janet, who wore a 2Pac T-shirt paired with slouchy black slacks, an embellished belt, and a fedora, continued, “The world is made more luminous with the art that you have given it. This year, it belongs to you.”

Teyana took the stage and gushed, “They didn’t tell me Janet was coming!”

She admitted Kehlani mentioned Janet backstage, but she didn’t believe anything until she saw the singer onstage.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Taylor told Janet, "I love you so much. Thank you for always seeing me. Thank you for every text, every hug, every talk. You are my biggest inspiration. Everybody who I know knows how I feel about you. The fact you even took out the time to be here and celebrate with me, this is crazy. I love you so much. There would be no me without you.”

She continued, “Tonight they handed me a title and that title is Icon of the Year. For a little minute, I wondered if I was supposed to be feel uncomfortable saying that title out loud. But nah, I worked my a** off 20 years for this. So I’m not what I’ve earned with arrogance, I’m accepting what I’ve earned with gratitude.”

The 34-year-old actress talked about the importance of helping others in the industry, saying, "This business is wicked. You know, it teaches us to compete. But I've never believed that my success had to cost someone else theirs. If I know something, I should teach it. If I open a door, I should hold it. If I have a platform, I should make room for another voice. Because I believe greatness isn't measured by how many people stand beneath you. It's measured by how many people stand beside you because you’re willing to reach back. That's the only legacy I care about.”

Teyana also took home Video Director of the Year, the Fashion Vanguard Award, and Best Actress.