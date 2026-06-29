Olsen Twins Make Rare Appearance at Brother Trent’s Wedding

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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stepped out for their older brother Trent Olsen’s wedding!

Trent, 42, and his bride Alexis shared photos from their May nuptials on Instagram over the last few days.

One pic features the happy couple surrounded by family, including a smiling Mary-Kate and Ashley wearing long black dresses.

Ashley’s husband, artist Louis Eisner, was also spotted in the pic.

Elizabeth Olsen, who is pregnant with her first child, is also beaming in the pic.

The four siblings have two younger half siblings, Courtney and Jake. According to Page Six, they attended as well.

Alexis included the caption, “Family.”

They also posted an aerial shot from the reception of all the wedding guests and wrote, "All the people we love in one beautiful place!”