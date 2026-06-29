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Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge sat down with “Extra” to talk “Enola Holmes 3.”

They reflected on how they've changed over the years since they started the franchise, with the first movie premiering back in 2020.

Millie said, “With Lou, I immediately turn into the 15-year-old girl again, just, like, following him around laughing at everything. So, it’s really nice to be able to just like hang out with your friend all day.”

Louis agreed, adding, “Like, everything and nothing feels like it's changed, to be fair. Like Millie said, when we're together, it’s like we’re 15… But everything around seems to be changing. I don’t feel like the youngest person in the room anymore."

Millie also spoke about bringing on husband Jake Bongiovi as an executive producer.

“It’s a dream come true being able to work with your husband. Jake is kind of a born producer, and I learned very fast when we started dating that he is film fanatic and knows everything really about kind of the craft… he grew up watching films and this is just kind of who he is. So, bringing him on board — he’s working on a thousand other things — but for him to pair up and do this with me meant the world. So, he brought so much to the table."

Plus, she dished on getting support from her “Stranger Things” co-star Noah Schnapp at the NYC premiere.

Brown shared, “That’s my best friend... It doesn’t feel like a reunion because I see him all the time… Noah is just the best. He’s the most supportive friend and I really couldn’t have asked for a better friend in my life and, you know, we've known each other since he was 9. I was 10. We’ve been in each other’s lives forever. It’s Pride Month and so this is a really great time for me to be with him and support him on his journey. He’s just graduated and he’s doing so much and I’m so proud of him and I love him so much."