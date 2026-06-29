Milania Giudice Breaks Silence on Arrest & Says Real Mug Shot Is ‘Fire’

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Milania Giudice is opening up about her assault arrest for the first time.

Earlier this month, The U.S. Sun reported Milania was arrested in May in New Jersey and was facing charges of simple assault and purposely/knowingly causing bodily injury.

Us Weekly added that a hearing was held May 19, but Milania did not enter a plea.

On Sunday, she took to TikTok to tell fans that a mug shot circulating online is AI.

The 20-year-old insisted, “I ate down in my mugshot. I looked fire. I mean, nothing to be proud of, but... I made sure of that.”

She later added of the fake photo, “I can’t believe you guys even believe that’s real.”

Milania said of the arrest, “I mean, it is what it is, sh*t happens in life. It is what it is, you gotta learn from it, just become a better person and talk about it.”

She went on, “I like was just not in a good area in my life and that happens. I’ve been through a lot in life. Just because you guys think you know everything that happens in my life you just don’t.”

The star also noted, “I’m going to save the rest for tomorrow,” but so far she has only posted videos of herself having fun at the pool.