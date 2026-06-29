Jesse Eisenberg Jokes He’s Officiating Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding (Exclusive)

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“Extra” sat down with Zoey Deutch and Jesse Eisenberg to dish on their new prequel animated adventure “Minions & Monsters.”

They reflected on why the Minions continue to be so beloved.

Zoey said, "I think they are adorable and ridiculous and it's an incredibly deep idea that you create a language that no one understands but yet everybody understands like it's such a unifying global experience for a film.”

Jesse added, “It transcends language and so it hits us on a visceral level… it almost has the appeal of like a silent film where it seems like it's for anybody and it hits us on a visceral level rather than purely mental."

They also had high praise for one another, having previously worked together on “Zombieland 2.”

Eisenberg told us, “She's a genius… she’s one of the great performers I've ever seen because we did this movie together five years ago 'Zombieland 2' and she stole every scene.”

Deutch insisted, "It’s so uncomfortable hearing him say this with everyone else knowing truly what an actual genius he is."

Plus, Zoey reacted to all the love for her Netflix movie “Voicemails for Isabelle,” sharing, "I'm so deeply moved and touched that it is resonating with people in this way. I had that experience when I read the script seven years ago. I sobbed and sobbed and sobbed and finished it and ran to my sister and gave her a hug and told her how much I loved her. And I have been desperate to make the movie ever since.”

She went on, "And the fact that it is making people feel and love and talk about grief has been one of the most if not the most special things that has happened in my in my professional life."

Zoey called it “crazy” that they have "two Taylor Swift songs” in the film, which prompted Jesse to joke about going to Taylor and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding.

Deutch teased, “Are you going to the wedding?” Jesse joked, "Of course. Oh my god. I'm getting my license to do my the priest thing.”

Zoey went on to ask if she can be Jesse’s plus one!