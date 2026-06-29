Former Child Star Daveigh Chase Died of AIDS (Report)

Daveigh Chase died of AIDS, Us Weekly reports.

The former child star died on June 16 at just 35.

Now, according to docs obtained by Us Weekly, the L.A. County Medical Examiner lists her primary cause of death as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome with chronic polysubstance use.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, chronic polysubstance use is "using more than one drug or substance at the same time or within a short period of time.”

Us Weekly adds that Chase died in the hospital and stated her manner of death was listed as natural.

Chase’s boyfriend Roy Hernandez previously told TMZ that she died from meningitis and a blood infection, which led to sepsis.

According to the outlet, Chase was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital earlier this month due to malnutrition.

Chase is best known for voicing Lilo in Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” and Chihiro Ogino in the American version of “Spirited Away.”

She also won a MTV Movie Award for Best Villain for her performance as Samara Morgan in “The Ring."