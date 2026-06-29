Ella Bright & Mika Abdalla Tease Pop Star Moment in ‘Off Campus’ S2 (Exclusive)

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“Off Campus” stars Ella Bright and Mika Abdalla chatted with “Extra” at Prime Video’s Obsessed Fest.

They recalled the first time they realized the show was going to be a huge hit.

Mika explained, “When we went to Brazil, honestly, before the show came out, like right before we went to Brazil and like a thousand people showed up and were so supportive and so wonderful. And I think that’s when we all realized like this might be kind of crazy.”

Ella added, “Absolutely, because we got to watch them react to it... It was a really emotional experience.”

Bright added that they are grateful for all the opportunities that have come their way since the show launched, and Mika revealed some of the cast got to go to the World Cup!

Ella and Mika also teased Season 2, with Abdalla dishing it’s going to be “a lot of lot of fun… I think people are going to love it.”

Next season, Mika’s character Allie Hayes and Stephen Kalyn’s character Dean Di Laurentis will be the central romance.

Ella said, “Allie and Dean are amazing."

They hinted at another pop star moment after the viral Jennifer Lopez “On the Floor” scene in the first season.

The actresses both said, “We know who it is!”

Mika seemed to make a Janet Jackson tease, saying, “It’s a nasty question,” and Ella laughed, saying, “I know.”

After what seemed like a hint, Abdalla insisted, “We can’t answer that question.”