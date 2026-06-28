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When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchange "I dos," Stevie Nicks is expected to be on hand to sing them into married bliss.

Rolling Stone reports that Nicks, 78, will definitely be at the Madison Square Garden nuptials Fourth of July weekend.

The outlets confirmed Nicks' attendance — and one source suggested Stevie will likely sing.

The singer-songwriters have much in common, and Taylor even wrote Nicks into her song "Clara Bow."

Swift and Kelce will reportedly welcome about 100 people in an intimate gathering on July 2, and then greet 1000 guests the following day.

Swift's big day will include more than one wedding look, Page Six reported.

A source told the paper that Taylor will have multiple outfit changes during her wedding festivities.

The paper added that Swift would have custom looks from which to choose, and reported that Monse designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia were in the mix.