Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid Split After 10+ Years

Splash News

Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid have split after more than 10 years together.

DailyMan.com reports the former couple, who were once engaged, quietly separated more than six months ago.

Sources tell the outlet their parting of the ways is "entirely amicable." Friends of the two told The Mail on Sunday it was a case of living "different lives."

Cox, 62, and McDaid, 49, had for a long while lived on different continents, with Courteney based in L.A. and Johnny in London, sharing time together when they would travel back and forth.

The two had begun dating in 2013 after a set-up by pals — among them Ed Sheeran.

McDaid has co-written some of Sheeran's most famous songs, including "Shape of You" and "Photograph."

They had separated in 2015 but got back together the following year.