Celebrity News June 26, 2026
Watch Derek Hough & Molly Long Dance to ‘Double Dutch Bus’ Viral Trend
Molly Long has long been the choreographer with all the right moves!
“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Molly, who has gone viral for her choreography for her Project 21 dance company.
Her choreography to Frankie Smith’s 1981 song “Double Dutch Bus” has been liked more than 6 million times on TikTok.
While she’s not a major fan of pop music, Molly“really enjoyed the process” of choreographing the number.
At one point, Molly even showed Derek how to do the moves for “Double Dutch Bus.” Watch!
Long started Project 21 in 2015 and now it is in its 11th season.
She said, “We’re done with our regional season and so we’re heading to nationals in July!”