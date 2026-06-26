Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s big day with Travis Kelce will include more than one wedding look, Page Six reports.

A source tells the paper that Taylor is expected to have multiple outfit changes during her wedding festivities.

The paper adds that Swift will have custom looks from which to choose, and reports that Monse designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia are among the competition.

Taylor has worked with Kim and Garcia, who were co-creative directors for Oscar de la Renta, several times in the past.

Just this week, she wore a black strapless gown by the designers to a Tight End University concert in Nashville.

Swift also wore one of their designs to Selena Gomez’s wedding last year.

Over the years, she has worn their looks to the Met Gala, the Grammys, and more.

Kim and Garcia, who left Oscar de la Renta in 2025, were even responsible for two of Taylor’s looks on the Eras tour, including a black sequin-and-crystal bodysuit and a sequined shirt paired with a lavender faux fur coat.

The design partners are no strangers to weddings — they've dressed A-lister brides Amal Clooney and Naomi Watts in the past.