Celebrity News June 26, 2026
‘RHOM’ Star Nicole Martin Marries Anthony Lopez
“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Nicole Martin is married!
Martin secretly tied the knot with Anthony Lopez months ago.
TMZ obtained the couple's marriage license, which lists their wedding date as March 17 in Coral Gables, Florida.
The wedding came nearly five years after he proposed in Aspen.
At the time of the engagement, the pair had been together for six years.
In 2015, the couple met randomly at Wynn Las Vegas.
During their relationship, they welcomed son Greyson, 6, and Genevieve, 2.