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A new ransom note has come in regarding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

TMZ has received an email from someone who claims to have footage of Nancy with the “main” kidnapper on the day she died.

This anonymous person is the same one who has sent the outlet several emails over the past few months claiming that they know the identity of the kidnappers.

In the email, the person referenced an old Bitcoin address that was mentioned the past.

In previous emails, the person requested one Bitcoin for the identity of the kidnappers.

The person is still requesting one Bitcoin for the video, which they claim is stored on a phone.

They wrote, "I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone. What it contains is my definition of delivering them on a silver platter, a short video of the main guy with nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age.”

The person claims the phone's "location easy to access if you know where it is.”

TMZ has turned over the email to the FBI.

In a video, TMZ’s Harvey Levin urged the mystery person to send over a screengrab and prove that they aren’t a fraudster, saying, “Send us something that would allow authorities to say that this guy is the real deal.’”