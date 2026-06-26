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Lionel Richie, 77, is postponing his upcoming shows after he suffered a dizzy spell during a concert in Minnesota on Wednesday.

The singer had to bow out midway through the Saint Paul show. TMZ reports he was taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, United Center posted a message on Instagram to let fans know, "Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows on Friday, June 26 in Chicago, IL and Saturday, June 27 in Columbus, OH.”

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The post added that Richie and his tour mates, Earth, Wind & Fire, will return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30 in Pittsburgh.

"Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans,” the post continued. "We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon.”

Richie was performing at the Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul on Wednesday, when he suffered the dizzy spell.

Lionel told the crowd, "When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” The Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

While Richie attempted to push through, he was forced to cancel the rest of the concert.

His saxophonist Dino Soldo told the crowd that Lionel was “not feeling well,” adding, "He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available.”

According to TMZ, paramedics met with Richie backstage and he was eventually transported to a hospital via ambulance.