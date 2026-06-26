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Holly Madison, 47, is getting candid about her cosmetic procedures.

The star opened up to Dr. Shelia Farhang on the “Derm Approved” podcast about going under the knife after welcoming her two kids.

Holly is mom to Rainbow, 13, and Forest, 9, with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella.

“I’ve had a lower facelift on my jawline,” she shared. “I’m really happy I got it done.”

Holly said she had “a little bit of lipo under my chin,” adding, "I just felt like after having kids, you know, I gained a lot of weight with my pregnancy and there was just nothing I could do. There were no lasers or anything that could really do what I wanted it to do so I found somebody whose before-and-afters I really loved.”

"The Girls Next Door” alum insisted, “I’d rather have it not go far enough and then I can go back and maybe do more rather than have it go too far and I’m looking like the Joker.”

Madison explained that after the surgery, she recuperated at an L.A. hotel with a nurse. She also paused on filming her podcast for about two weeks.

She said her facelift scars are visible in front of her ears, but she’s not concerned.

“If you look close, you can totally see it, but I don’t care,” she said. “I’m kind of open about it. I already talked about it on my podcast.”