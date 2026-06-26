‘Extra’s’ Prime Day Picks - Friday 6/26!

It’s the final day of Amazon’s June Prime Day event, and your last chance to stock up on the deals. Below are our Day 4 picks!

Julia Roberts and Kate Moss have worn the cult-fave Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey back in the day, but more recently, it’s been spotted on Reese Witherspoon and Emilia Clarke. It looks different on everybody, while also hydrating lips. Stock up while it’s on sale!

Keep your beverages and snacks cool while at the beach or at the sports fields this summer with this Stanley cooler - it’s 50 percent off!

Poppi Prebiotic Soda counts Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and Mila Kunis among its fans - and we rarely see prices as low as these!

Pet owners swear by the BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner. Take the stress out of the mess with this tool, and even better that it’s on sale!

You can never go wrong with a classic Hanes T-Shirt! This Prime Day deal has a 6-pack for under $10! What a deal!