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Bunnie Xo jokingly refers to her marriage to Jelly Roll as a prison sentence in a new clip from her “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

Afterward, she teased, “I'm gonna get a phone call,” while insisting she was “Just cutting the rug, buddy.”

The conversation started with Bunnie Xo reading some DMs she’s received since news broke that the famous couple had split.

One guy wrote, “Hey pretty lady, I'm about to get out of prison on a 10 year bid next year. Please let me go out and have a time with you. That's all I ask. I promise it will be worth it. Hit me back.”

Bunnie commented, “So, listen. I don't mind that the dude's in prison… What I don’t like is he said, ‘Let me go out and have a time with you.’”

She went on, “So, that's where it’s like, okay. So, you're just expecting me to put out on this first date. Which…”

Co-host Meme Shahan teased, “I mean, after 10 years he might need it.”

Bunnie joked, “I mean, same… I just got out of a 10-year bid, too, b*tches, what are we talking about?”

That’s when Bunnie laughed and said she’s “gonna get a phone call... J is gonna call me.”

Despite the breakup, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have both insisted they are best friends.

During a show in Saratoga Springs, New York, on June 18, Jelly Roll broke his silence on the divorce.

The singer shared, “Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends.”

He continued, “We just got off the phone earlier today. Nobody cheated on nobody. She just did a whole podcast about it. You can go watch it. Every word of it is the truth.”

The Grammy winner insisted, “That will be my best friend forever… Bunnie, I love you, baby. Thank you for those 10 years.”

Bunnie went into detail about the split on her podcast and revealed that they still plan to have a baby together after going through IVF.

“So, we have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered,” she said. “We're going to co-parent together. J is my best friend. Like, this isn't what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It's literally just we served our purpose for each other.”