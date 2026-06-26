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“90 Day Fiancé” star Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda have finalized their divorce.

In a statement, Gino’s rep told Us Weekly, “Gino Palazzolo, known to television audiences through TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé’ franchise and ‘90 Day: The Single Life,’ has officially finalized his divorce in Michigan, bringing a long and emotionally difficult chapter to a close. The court’s final ruling has resolved the matter in his favor, giving him the legal closure he has been waiting for and allowing him to move forward at last.”

“The relationship and its aftermath placed Gino under significant emotional strain, as he navigated a very public breakup, legal proceedings, and the pressure that came with the collapse of his marriage,” the statement continued. "After enduring that process, Gino is relieved that the matter is now behind him and grateful to finally have clarity, peace, and the opportunity to focus on himself.”

According to the rep, Gino is “genuinely happy” to start a new chapter in his life, adding, “Viewers have already seen him beginning that process on ‘90 Day: The Single Life,’ where he has started dating again and taking steps toward rebuilding his personal life. This next chapter represents a fresh start, one centered on healing, moving forward, and embracing what comes next.”

Gino’s rep noted that Gino is focused on “growth, peace of mind, and creating a future that reflects stability and happiness.”

Jasmine has not commented on the divorce being finalized.

In 2019, the two met online and then tied the knot four years later.

Their relationship was a major focus on “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” and “90 Day: The Last Resort.”

They both filed for divorce in the summer of 2025.

In November, “Extra” spoke with Jasmine, who called Gino “vindictive.”

She said, “It makes me sad to see him saying the things that he’s saying about me, that he’s so kind of vindictive and there is so much hate that he has for me.”