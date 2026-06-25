Charles Sykes/Bravo

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval requested a restraining order against his girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson.

In new court docs obtained by TMZ, Sandoval accused Robinson of verbal and physical abuse.

Tom cited a physical altercation that allegedly happened with Victoria and her father Will Robinson, who are both living with him.

Based on the court docs, Sandoval claimed that Robinson’s father “punched a large hole” in the guest bedroom, where Tom had locked himself into after a verbal argument with Robinson.

Tom accused Victoria of striking him in the face and head, causing blurred vision.

Following the incident, Sandoval called the police, who arrested Victoria, according to the court docs.

Based on the filing, Tom wanted Victoria and Will to vacate his home.

According to TMZ, Sandoval’s request for a temporary restraining order has been granted by a judge. The judge has also ordered that Victoria and Will move out of Tom’s property.

Just a few months ago, Tom hinted that he was getting serious with Victoria, who he had been dating for more than two years.

When asked if they would level up in their relationship, he told TMZ, “Absolutely.”

In late 2024, Tom and Victoria sparked split rumors when she posted something cryptic on her Instagram Story.

At the time, she wrote, “Wow … you guys were right. Tiger never changes its stripes.”

Victoria eventually apologized for her post, according to Page Six. She wrote on her private Instagram, “I would like to sincerely apologize for my previous post. I had a true misjudgment in a situation. Tom did not do anything.”

She added, “From my own personal trauma and experiences hearing false accusations about him all the time clouded my judgment and got the best of me.”