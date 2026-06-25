Lionel Richie Hospitalized After Cutting Concert Short

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On Wednesday night, Lionel Richie was rushed to a hospital after feeling unwell during a concert.

Richie was performing at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, when he suffered a dizzy spell.

Lionel told the crowd, "When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

While Richie attempted to push through, he was forced to cancel the rest of the concert.

His saxophonist Dino Soldo told the crowd that Lionel was “not feeling well,” adding, "He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available.”

According to TMZ, paramedics met with Richie backstage and he was eventually transported to a hospital via ambulance.

Lionel’s condition is currently unknown.

Wednesday’s concert was the opening night of his joint tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.