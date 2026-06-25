Harvey Weinstein Will Not Go to Trial for a Fourth Time in Jessica Mann Rape Case

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Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is not going to try Harvey Weinstein a fourth time in the Jessica Mann rape case.

The disgraced producer, who has always maintained his innocence, was on trial for the rape of Jessica Mann for a third time earlier this year. In May, the jury deadlocked.

On Thursday, Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg announced in a press release, "Today, following discussions with Jessica Mann, who does not wish to testify again, and in accordance with our survivor-centered approach to prosecutions, we informed the court that we will not retry the remaining count of Rape in the Third Degree.”

The statement continued, "In consideration of Ms. Mann’s stance, and in recognition of Mr. Weinstein’s class B felony conviction for violently sexually assaulting Miriam Haley, we will not pursue a fourth trial and therefore moved to dismiss the remaining count.”

He praised Mann, saying, "To be clear, we believe Ms. Mann’s account and her credibility as a witness. This has been an extraordinarily taxing ordeal for her, and she has never wavered while testifying in front of two grand juries and three trial juries over the course of eight years. We thank her for her honesty and her tremendous bravery.”

Weinstein was convicted of raping Mann in 2020, but the decision was overturned. A retrial ended in a mixed verdict. In June 2025, a jury found Weinstein guilty of a first-degree criminal sexual act against Miriam Haley. At the same trial, he was not found guilty of the same crime against Kaja Sokola, and the jury was not able to reach a decision on Mann.

Bragg stated in the press release that his office recommends Weinstein receive 20 years in the Haley case to "account for the significant harms his actions have caused."

In December 2022, Harvey was convicted of rape in Los Angeles.

At the time, Variety reported Weinstein was convicted on three charges of rape and sexual assault but was acquitted of one other charge. The jury was unable to reach an unanimous verdict on three other counts.