‘Extra’s’ Prime Day Picks - Thursday 6/25!

Amazon’s June Prime Day event is in full swing…check out our Day 3 scores!

Mugler is known for its iconic scents, and the latest addition to its perfume dynasty is Angel Stellar - with pistachio, vanilla, and woody accord. Mugler fragrance fans include Hunter Schafer, Cardi B, and Beyoncé.

Kids and crocs go together like peanut butter and jelly. Time to stock up with these great prices- grab a bunch of sizes so they can grow into them!

The Our Place Always Pan 2.0 gets great reviews and is a great staple for any kitchen. It’s nonstick and also nontoxic and comes in a variety of colors. These rarely go on sale, so you won’t want to miss this deal!

Having travel-size products is so convenient when you travel! Cardi B and Billie EIlish both use the brand regularly. This set is a must-have for any travel makeup bag!

Another item that doesn’t go on sale often - the Ninja Creami. And it gets rave reviews! Just ask David Beckham - he has mastered making homemade soft serve. Make your own ice cream, gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, smoothie bowls, and more from the comfort of your own home!