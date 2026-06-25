Ed Kelce Is ‘Super Excited’ About Travis’ Wedding to Taylor Swift

Getty Images

Ed Kelce is ready for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding!

He opened up about his youngest son’s nuptials to Fox 29 Philly, while supporting his eldest son Jason Kelce’s annual Team 62 Fundraiser in Sea City Isle, New Jersey.

Ed said of the wedding, “I am super excited. She is a sweetheart. That is truly the girl next door.” Adding a reference to Jason’s wife, he said, “Just like Kylie.”

Travis’ friend George Kittle also spoke out about the wedding this week, while chatting with “Extra’s” Alecia Davis at Sports Illustrated and Tight End University's Tight Ends & Friends Concert Presented by Reese’s.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end, who founded Tight End University with Travis and Greg Olsen, revealed, “They said absolutely no gifts, but I was thinking… Travis, for some reason, likes old coins so I might get him an old coin.”

Alecia noted that would be very personal, and George said with a smile, “Sounds expensive, too.”

George went on to shared this wedding wish for the couple: “Have so much fun with all your friends.”