Television June 25, 2026
'Baylen Out Loud’: Baylen & Colin Meet Wedding Officiant... Who’s Bald! (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “Baylen Out Loud.”
Baylen and Colin meet their potential wedding officiant, Andy, but there’s one concern: he’s bald, and they’re worried about Baylen’s tics.
Andy shares, "If my baldness is an obstacle to her being comfortable in the actual ceremony and they decide to look to someone else, no harm, no foul."
“Baylen Out Loud” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.