Authentic Live, a Division of Authentic Brands Group

Taylor Swift supported soon-to-be husband Travis Kelce with a special performance in Nashville.

Swift joined Lainey Wilson to close out Sports Illustrated and Tight End University's Tight Ends & Friends Concert Presented by Reese's with a rendition of “Love Story.”

Watch the video to see the performance… and Taylor flash her engagement ring!

Other performances included Dan + Shay, Chase Rice, Jon Pardi, Nate Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Brett Young and The War and Treaty.

Tight End University — founded by Travis, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen — brings the tight end community together for an annual immersive three-day program.

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis caught up with Kittle at the concert on Tuesday, and he revealed a little something about Travis and Taylor’s upcoming wedding, which is rumored to be happening over Fourth of July weekend.

Kittle shared, “They said absolutely no gifts, but I was thinking… Travis for some reason likes old coins so I might get him an old coin.”

Alecia noted that would be very personal, and George said with a smile, “Sounds expensive too.”

George also shared this wedding wish for the couple, “Have so much fun with all your friends.”

Taylor’s performance at the concert comes days after she joined Travis, Kittle and Olsen for a pic at TEU.

For the evening, Taylor wore a yellow Simkhai mini dress and Aquazzura heels, while Travis opted for a collar shirt, beige shorts, and black loafers.

The Tight End University’s Instagram account captioned the pic, "TEU Yearbook cover worthy ✨.”