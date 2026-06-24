Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman Face Family Curse Once Again in ‘Practical Magic 2’ Trailer

Check out the official trailer for "Practical Magic 2,” starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman!

Sandra and Nicole are reprising their roles as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who "confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all” in the sequel, directed by Susanne Bier.

In the original, Nicole and Sandra’s characters Gillian and Sally fight a curse on the women in their family that kills any man with whom they fall in love.

Despite the curse, Gillian encourages Sally to “get out there” and “have a little fun” with men.

The trailer introduces the audience to Sally’s daughters, including Kylie and Antonia, who is played by Joey King and Maisie Williams.

In one scene, Kylie tells her sister while they are hiding under the covers, "Remember when mom would tell us stories where everyone who fell in love died? You don't believe we're cursed?”

While Kylie thinks that her family is “a little bit dramatic,” she is confronted by the curse when she falls in love with a man, played by Xolo Mariduena, who is hit by a vehicle as he heads to give her flowers.

Kyle then takes it into her hands to try and “fix the curse.”

Gillian and Sally also try and help break the curse with a visit to Ian Wright, played by Lee Pace.

Sally says, "When you have someone who knows who you were and who you will always be, there is no deeper tie, no stronger bond.”