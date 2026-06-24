Television June 24, 2026
Man with Backwards Spine Fulfills Dream in ‘Most Extreme Humans’ (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive clip from tonight’s “Most Extreme Humans.”
In the episode, viewers meet Claudio Vieira, who was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, a rare condition that causes him to have a backward spine.
Despite his condition, Claudio lives with remarkable independence. In this episode, his nephews help him fulfill his dream of visiting the Sanctuary of Santa Cruz.
In the clip, Claudio talks about his faith and meeting Pope John Paul II as his family helps him make the journey through rocky terrain.
The “Upside Down with a Twist” episode airs Wednesday, June 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.