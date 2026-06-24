Larry David Jokes He Was ‘at Odds’ with President Obama on Sketch Comedy Show (Exclusive)

Courtesy of Art Streiber/HBO

Larry David spoke to “Extra” at the L.A. premiere of his new sketch comedy limited series “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.”

He talked about teaming up with former President Obama on the project.

“He was terrific. Yeah, we had some back and forth on how things should go… in the show. He’s used to getting his way.”

So is Larry, who said with a smile, "So, we were at odds."

Larry also gave some of his humorous hot takes on air travel and birthdays.

He said of the airlines, "I don't get keeping people on the ground for five hours. If there's a mechanical problem, why don't they… get people off the plane? Why are they torturing everybody? It's so unfair… The president of these airlines should be made to sit in that middle seat for five hours until they fix that.”

When it comes to celebrating birthdays — Larry's 79th is on July 2 — he said, “Sometimes I have no choice ‘cause people want to do something for me. I tell them I tell them no presents because if they get me a present then I have to get them a present. It's a real tit for tat kind of thing, you know. It's a quid pro quo. I don't go for it. I don't like it… And there's so much acting going on with presents. You open them up… and you don't like it generally.”

And don’t ask him to share a piece of birthday cake either, he’s not a fan of four forks and one dessert, as many do with friends at restaurants. "It's unsanitary. Yeah, it's not good,” he said.