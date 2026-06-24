“True Blood” star Joe Manganiello is opening up about his debilitating health battle that resulted in multiple near-death experiences and an organ removal.

People magazine reports that in his upcoming memoir “Bloodlines” the 49-year-old writes about the scary disease that attacked his skin, thyroid, eyes, lungs, and digestive system.

The book synopsis states Joe’s battle was "marked by multiple near-death experiences and medical crises that led him beyond medicine and into a remarkable, globe-spanning quest that revealed answers about his ancestry, inherited trauma and the deeper histories we carry.”

The description explains that Joe faced a “cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses” that caused "chronic pain, a life-saving organ amputation, existential crisis and a prolonged fight for survival that left doctors with few answers and no clear explanation.”

Manganiello decided to look outside traditional medicine for help, seeking out "shamans, pagan rituals, ancient myths, long-lost family records and the rebirth of his own spirituality.”

Joe told the magazine in a statement, “It was the most brutally difficult time of my life, one I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, but also my greatest adventure. I hope that what I went through on this journey can give readers hope that answers and healing may lie for them on the other side of whatever they are fighting through. The process of writing this book gave me the gift of perspective that helped me to see that my suffering was a cocoon from which I would emerge forever changed.”

Manganiello also shared on Instagram, “'BLOODLINES' is my untold story of survival, documenting my near-decade long struggle with a mysterious illness. My search for answers took me from death’s door, around the globe, and back through time, in the hopes of understanding why I suffered, and to find the strength to continue on."