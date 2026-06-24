Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley & Zack Carpinello Tie the Knot in Surprise Wedding

Splash News

“Jersey Shore” star Jenni “JWoww” Farley is now a married woman!

On Wednesday, Farley tied the knot with wrestler fiancé Zack Carpinello with 50 guests in attendance.

While her guests thought they were going to a screening of her new film “Nanny Cam,” they were in for a special celebration at Madison Modern Social in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Jenni told People magazine, “We envisioned a small, meaningful celebration focused on the people who matter most to us. We weren’t interested in throwing the biggest wedding possible. We wanted an unforgettable moment shared with our closest family and friends. The goal was creating memories, not creating a production.”

She added, “More than anything, we wanted the day to feel authentic to us. The surprise element, the family focus, and the intimate guest list all allowed us to create something personal and meaningful.”

Jenni and Zack opted to hold the wedding at a restaurant so they could “focus on the moment itself instead of the pressure and expense that often comes with weddings.”

Ahead of their big day, the couple told the outlet, “We’ve spent months keeping this secret, creating invitations, planning the movie-themed details, and building the surprise. Seeing our family and friends go from thinking they’re attending a special screening for ‘Nanny Cam’ to realizing they’re actually at our wedding will be a moment we’ll never forget.”

Jenni’s kids Meilani and Greyson from her past marriage were also part of the wedding.

They explained, “This wedding is about our family, not just the two of us. We wanted the day to celebrate not only our love story but also the family we’ve built together over the last seven years.”

The wedding comes five years after Zack popped the question at the Empire State Building.

The couple started dating in March 2019 but split up six months later.

They eventually rekindled their romance that December, and he wrote on social media at the time, “You mean absolutely everything to me. You are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time.”