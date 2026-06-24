George Kittle Reveals Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Asking for ‘No Gifts’ at Wedding (Exclusive)

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San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is dishing on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding!

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis caught up with Kittle at the Sports Illustrated and Tight End University's Tight Ends & Friends Concert Presented by Reese’s in Nashville on Tuesday.

Kittle, who founded TEU with Travis and Greg Olsen, revealed a little something about Travis and Taylor’s upcoming wedding, which is rumored to be happening over Fourth of July weekend.

Kittle shared, “They said absolutely no gifts, but I was thinking… Travis, for some reason, likes old coins so I might get him an old coin.”

Alecia noted that would be very personal, and George said with a smile, “Sounds expensive, too.”

George also shared this wedding wish for the couple: “Have so much fun with all your friends.”

Taylor joined Lainey Wilson for a surprise performance of “Love Story” at the Tight End & Friends Concert after performing “Shake It Off” last year.

She gave Kittle a shout out from the stage, teasing that t was a “very special request from a very special tight end who wanted to hear a particular song, and that tight end… is named George Kittle.”

Other performances included Dan + Shay, Chase Rice, Jon Pardi, Nate Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Brett Young and the War and Treaty.

Tight End University brings the tight end community together for an annual immersive three-day program.

On Monday, Taylor and Travis joined Kittle and Olsen for a pic at TEU.

For the evening, Taylor wore a yellow Simkhai mini dress and Aquazzura heels, while Travis opted for a collar shirt, beige shorts, and black loafers.