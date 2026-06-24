‘Extra’s’ Prime Day Picks - Wednesday 6/24!

Amazon’s June Prime Day event started yesterday and the deals abound! Sharing our Day 2 must-have picks!

Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and Blake Lively are a few of the many famous fans of Sol de Janeiro. The Cheirosa Hair and Body Perfume Mist is a favorite of the line - check out scent #62 - a fragrance that has hints of pistachio and salted caramel!

Lego bricks are great fun for all ages. And this forest animal set will keep the kids busy over summer break!

Charlotte Tilbury is also a celeb fave - Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Emma Roberts have all used the line to perfect their red carpet looks. This blush and highlighter duo give you a smoothing and blushing glow effect :

A Theragun is a must-have after a tough workout, or a long airplane ride when you’re stiff! These rarely go on sale, so grab yours today!

A great way to start your day is with a cup of coffee. This Keurig machine is a major deal and would make a great gift for a recent college grad for their first apartment: